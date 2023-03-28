The Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association (PFMA) has promoted Michael Howells to the position of VP of association services. Having joined PFMA in 2020 as association service manager, Howell was promoted to director of research and association services a year later.

In the latter role, Howells helped PFMA members with questions on legislative and regulatory issues, acted as a liaison to communicate emergency-planning issues, managed the association’s committees, and provided government relations coverage in monthly newsletters and weekly e-newsletters. In his new position, he will continue to expand his responsibilities and take part in more legislative, political and advocacy activities for the association, as well as helping with association strategic planning and organizational development.

“PFMA is fortunate to have a strong leader in Michael Howells, and this promotion reflects the responsibilities and work he has been contributing to the association and our members,” said Alex Baloga, president and CEO of Camp Hill, Pa.-based PFMA. “Since joining PFMA, Howells has played a key role in driving forward our mission to improve the public image, effectiveness and profitability of companies providing products and services in agriculture production, consumer packaged goods, food retailing, wholesale food distribution and associated industry partners. We are excited for him to continue his good work in this role.”

PFMA, a statewide trade association, advocates the views of almost 800 convenience stores, supermarkets, independent grocers, wholesalers and consumer product vendors. The trade group’s members operate more than 4,000 stores and employ 250,000-plus Pennsylvanians.