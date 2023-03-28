It’s already known as a hub featuring a diverse roster of merchants, including grocers, and now, The Original Farmers Market in Los Angeles is seeking additional unique vendors. The nearly century-old market announced a new “pop-up” contest with a $50,000 prize package that includes a 1,500-square-foot spot in the market, three months of free rent and marketing and merchandising support.

This is the first time that The Original Farmers Market, which hosts almost 100 grocers, retailers and restaurants at the corner of 3rd and Fairfax in L.A., has hosted a competition for would-be merchants. Applications will be open through the end of April and can be accessed via the New Originals website.

[Read more: "Whole Foods Market Is Looking for Up-and-Coming Brands to Stock Its Shelves"]

According to the market, a group of finalists will be announced on May 8 and will go on to be interviewed in person by the organization’s executive team. A social media voting process and Finalist Showcase Day on May 20 are also part of the final round of judging before the grand prize winner is named in June.

"Since the Market's beginnings in 1934, we have been an important incubator for entrepreneurs and family-owned small businesses in Los Angeles – a place where customers can delight in finding new favorites and innovative businesspeople can succeed," said Stan Savage, president and CEO of the A.F. Gilmore Co., longtime owners and operators of The Original Farmers Market. "This competition gives us the unique opportunity to nurture the next wave of business owners and introduce Market customers to new and innovative fares and concepts."