Ralphs Grocery Co. is looking to hire new associates for roles in retail, supply chain and manufacturing through several hiring events. Those interested in retail positions can learn more at in-store weekly hiring events each Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., running through May 13, while candidates for supply chain, manufacturing or delivery positions can take part in virtual sessions slated for April 4 and May 2 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST.

“Whether you are looking for a new opportunity, have questions about a career at Ralphs or know you are interested in joining our team, we encourage everyone to participate in a hiring event,” said LeAnne Romesburg, director of human resources at Compton, Calif.-based Ralphs.

[Read more: "Kroger Banner Goes on Offense to Avoid Power Outages"]

Hiring event participants will meet with a Ralphs associate who can answer any questions they may have about a career in the grocery industry, and participate in open interviews. Candidates should complete the online application before the event.

Ralphs employs more than 18,000 associates at 184 supermarkets across Southern California. Its parent company, Cincinnati-based Kroger, serves 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, and is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.