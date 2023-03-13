Even though it’s only the second week in March, it’s been a busy month for Food Lion. On the heels of a March 8 opening in South Boston, Va., the grocer is set to unveil another relocated store.

The new Food Lion in Kernersville, N.C., replacing a previous location, will welcome shoppers at 8 a.m. on March 15 following a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony. Located at 1014 N. Main Street, the Kernersville store includes some of Food Lion’s latest consumer-centric offerings, including grab-and-go prepared meals, an array of plant-based products, a walk-in produce cooler, expanded store brand assortments and foodservice-at-retail options such as fresh sushi, hand-battered fried chicken and Asian food bar. The retailer is also stocking several local products that range from baked goods to craft beers.

To mark the opening, Food Lion is giving away mystery gift cards to the first 100 customers, along with a reusable shopping bag and custom apron. The grocer also donated a total of $4,500 to local feeding agencies through its Food Lion Feeds program.

The Kernersville store will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, and employs more than 82,000 associates. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.