In an effort to help customers save money at the register this spring, Winn-Dixie is bringing down prices on more than 150 everyday products. The grocer’s Down Down program includes pantry staples, fresh produce and dairy items, frozen meals, snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, and more.

The program encompasses both private-label and national brands, and discounted products vary by season. Down Down items are marked with a red hand on signs and tags throughout Winn-Dixie stores, and special pricing is also available online.

“We know saving money without sacrificing quality is a top priority, and we are committed to helping our customers stretch their hard-earned dollars,” said Dewayne Rabon, chief merchandising officer for Winn-Dixie parent company Southeastern Grocers. “Through our signature Down Down program, with prices that are down and staying down, we strive to make it easy for busy shoppers to maximize value on their grocery budgets. At our local Winn-Dixie stores and online, our neighbors can trust they will find top quality items at winning prices.”

Southeastern Grocers recently widened its curbside pickup service to nearly 300 Winn-Dixie stores and Harveys Supermarket locations across its footprint. Shoppers in parts of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi can order online and get the same prices, savings and promotions as they would in the physical store.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the United States, with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Its banners include Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores. The company is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.