Litehouse, Inc., a maker of refrigerated salad dressings, dips, sauces, cheese and other products, announced recent personnel changes. Andy Juarez (at left) has been named VP of operations and Ryan Whitchurch (at right) will take on the role of director of consumer marketing at the 100% employee-owned company.

Juarez brings 18 years of engineering experience to his new position, as he leads all aspects of manufacturing, quality, R&D and engineering. The licensed professional engineer previously worked at Tree Top, where he led multi-site operations, maintenance and engineering.

[Read more: "Avocados From Mexico Reveals Structural, Staff Changes"]

Whitchurch, who will guide integrated marketing campaigns and oversee shopper and digital marketing, social, PR and advertising programs, has extensive industry experience. He served in a variety of roles at agencies such as Edelman, Catalyst/Endeavor and Ketchum, where he worked with globally recognized brands including Procter & Gamble, Pernod Ricard, Sunkist and Visa.

“With their impressive backgrounds and expertise, Andy and Ryan will play integral roles in driving the growth and awareness of our diverse portfolio of brands and Away from Home division,” remarked Kelly Prior, Litehouse’s president and CEO. “Andy's extensive experience in operations and engineering will be invaluable as we continue to expand our manufacturing capabilities, while Ryan's strategic marketing expertise will help elevate our brands to new heights. Together, they will help us continue to innovate and deliver high-quality products that our consumers love.”

The Sandpoint, Idaho-based Litehouse operates five facilities across the country and offers products under brands including Veggiecraft Farms, Sky Valley and Organicville.