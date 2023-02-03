Amid rising costs of groceries and household staples, e-grocery platform Shipt has rolled out anexclusive Shipt Membership Appreciation Savings Event. From March 2 through March 5, Shipt members will save on popular items, as well as those that have seen the highest cost increases, including eggs, butter and coffee beans.

The limited-time shopping event features the following deals:

• Grocery (March 2-5): Save $15 on $60; Retailers: Target, Meijer and more grocery retailers (full list available on request)

• Baby Essentials (March 3 only): Save $10 on $30; Retailers: Target and Meijer

• Personal Care (March 4 only): Save $10 on $30; Retailers: CVS, Rite-Aid, Walgreens

Last December, Shipt onboarded its 200th retailer and continues to provide same-day delivery across shopping categories, including groceries, with orders received in as little time as an hour.

Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Minneapolis-based Target Corp., which is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. Founded and based in Birmingham, Ala., Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco.