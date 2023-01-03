Natural Grocers is doing its home state proud with a special Celebrate Colorado Event from March 3-5. The organic and natural grocer, founded in Colorado in 1955, is providing giveaways and sweepstakes prizes to shoppers at its Colorado locations and offering discounts on products from several Colorado brands plus its own brands.

Among other freebies, customers can pick up a Colorado-themed reusable shopping bag and commemorative sticker. They can also sign up for a chance to win prizes like custom skis from Colorado brand Meier, an Aventon e-bike or a $500 store gift card.

Decades after it was started by Margaret and Philip Isely in Golden, Colo., Natural Grocers remains a family-operated business that retains strong community ties. "If you've ever shopped at Natural Grocers, you know we like to celebrate holidays — even those that are unofficial or a bit out of the box. In Colorado, March 3 is colloquially known as '303 Day', based on Denver's area code,” explained Raquel Isely, VP of marketing and a member of the next generation of operators. “There's no better day to kick-off celebrating local brands and products at our Colorado stores.”

The grocer is also spreading the state love with another celebration in the Lone Star State. During Natural Grocers’ fifth annual Celebrate Texas Independence Day event from March 2-4, shoppers can save on an array of products from Texas brands.

Texas shoppers can also score some giveaways, including a Texas-themed reusable shopping bag and sticker, and an opportunity to win prizes like a Yeti wheeled cooler, Aventon e-bike or $500 store gift card.

Founded in 1955, family-operated Natural Grocers operates over 160 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.