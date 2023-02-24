Swiftly, a retail technology company that delivers omnichannel tools for enterprise retailers, has joined forces with Webstop, a provider of digital solutions for regional and independent grocers, to provide expanded mobile solutions to Webstop’s client base of more than 2,000 stores. Webstop will use Swiftly’s advanced mobile app platform to bring those clients improved features and functionality to capture their share of the $100 billion retail media market.

Under the partnership, grocers can meet the expectations of today’s hybrid shoppers by using Webstop’s web-based digital platforms along with Swiftly’s mobile app technologies that deliver a seamless personalized shopping experience while increasing revenue and long-term loyalty both online and in-store.

“As the threat of industry consolidation increases, regional retailers must take action now in order to secure their digital customer relationships and establish long-term loyalty and revenue,” said Henry Kim, co-founder and CEO of Seattle-based Swiftly. “Competition for engineering resources and budget remain ongoing challenges for independent grocers. The ability to offer our mobile solutions to Webstop’s customer base will enable retailers to compete with e-commerce giants while boosting shopper engagement and driving margin-rich revenue.”

“We are excited to partner with Swiftly and help better equip regional grocers with the mobile app tools they need to successfully compete in today’s evolving retail market,” noted Shawn Tuckett, CEO of Palm Harbor, Fla.-based Webstop. “With Swiftly’s powerful mobile platform, our grocers can now leverage their nimbleness to gain a competitive edge while also increasing loyalty, sales and basket size.”