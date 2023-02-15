Kevin's Natural Foods is officially a B Corp. The Stockton, Calif.-based manufacturer of clean-label entrees, sides and sauces recently earned B Corp certification affirming that it meets high verified standards for social and environmental performances, transparency and accountability.

The company joins almost 4,000 B Corp organizations across 150 industries and 74 countries. The B Corp evaluation processes measures performance in governance, workers, customers, community and the environment.

In addition to providing clean, nutrient-rich products and sustainable packaging, Kevin’s Natural Foods supports its employees through living wages, programs that provide financial security and health and wellness offerings. That holistic approach helped the company earn B Corp status, according to co-founder and president Kevin McCray.

"The most important aspect of our company is the people," McCray said. "Our consumers and employees play a crucial role in the business and with this recognition we are honored to join the list of like-minded brands using business as a force for good to better our communities as a whole. Being certified as a B Corp signifies the hard work our team has put in and while we still have areas to improve on we can now rely on this new community to make even better business decisions as a whole and continue our mission of providing healthy, convenient and flavorful meals to all."

Kevin’s Natural Foods products are available at food retailers around the country, including Whole Foods Market, Costco, Meijer, Kroger-owned banners and Amazon, among many others.