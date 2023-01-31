SpartanNash is fueling up for its future with the hiring of Ryan Speakes as VP, fuel center and convenience stores. The gas station and c-store leader is being tapped to help the food solutions company expand that aspect of its business.

“The c-store market is growing globally, and SpartanNash sees tremendous opportunity to bring new innovations to this segment of our retail business,” explained Tom Swanson, EVP of corporate retail for SpartanNash.

Speakes comes to the Michigan-headquartered SpartanNash from 7-Eleven, where he most recently served as a market leader. His fuel and c-store background also includes a lengthy tenure at Speedway, where he was promoted from district manager to regional leader of operations. He received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration from Tiffin University in Ohio.

At SpartanNash, Speakes will helm the company’s 37 fuel centers. Most of those stations include a c-store and are located on the same site as a company-owned grocery store.

Ramped-up efforts in its fuel centers and c-stores comes at a time when SpartanNash is restructuring other parts of its operations. In late 2022, the company announced it will consolidate its 10 banners to four brands over the next two years and combine its food distribution and military businesses under one group.

SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, as well as fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. No. 41 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Djibouti, Korea and Japan. SpartanNash also operates 147 supermarkets and employs 17,500-plus associates.