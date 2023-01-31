Just as Easter candy is hitting store shelves, those at Just Born Quality Confections are mourning the loss of the man who engineered the popular Peeps products. Ira “Bob” Born, 98, passed away on Jan. 29.

A U.S. Navy veteran, Born joined his father, Sam, in the company business in Bethlehem, Pa., after serving in World War II. He designed the machine that automated the production of Peeps, which had previously been made by hand, and invented the Hot Tamales candy by finding a creative way to rework Mike and Ike candies.

“Bob will be remembered as a tireless and passionate advocate for the candy industry and a wonderful supporter of our community. Bob was our second-generation family member whose dedication was instrumental in Just Born reaching our 100-year milestone. We extend our deepest sympathy to his son, Ross, and the entire family,” said David Shaffer, board chair and co-CEO of Just Born.

In 2019, Born was on hand at the candy factory when City of Bethlehem proclaimed the first day of the Easter season as “Bob Born Day.” This year, Just Born marks its 100th year in business. The company got its start – and its name – in 1923 when Sam Born launched his candy line and put out a sign declaring “Just Born” to tout its freshness.