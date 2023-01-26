BrainBox AI, a provider of autonomous artificial intelligence (AI) for commercial real estate, is expanding its product offering to meet multi-site retail industry’s demand for carbon emission reduction and energy efficiency. As brick-and-mortar stores are being called on to lead the way in the green real estate revolution, BrainBox AI addresses the needs of retailers by offering a solution that can meet or exceed a company’s sustainability targets.

“Retail supply chains are responsible for 25% of global GHG emissions, according to the World Business Council for Sustainable Development. Our product offering enables retailers to quickly and efficiently reduce their energy consumption and carbon footprint so that they can become part of the climate change solution,” said Sam Ramadori, CEO of Montreal, Canada-based BrainBox AI. “When it comes to fighting climate change, speed, scale and impact matter. Here, our mission is to empower brick-and-mortar retailers and warehouses to reduce their carbon emissions and play a critical role in adopting energy efficient climate solutions to address the GHGs they are emitting.”

Built on the foundation of BrainBox AI’s core solution, this new offering for multi-site retailers can be connected to an existing building management system or via wireless cloud-connected, AI-enabled thermostat upgrades.

A number of grocers, discount retailers and big box stores have already signed up for BrainBox AI’s technology. To date, BrainBox AI says it has decreased its multi-site retail clients’ HVAC electricity spend by an average 26% and gas spend by an average 34%, enabling an overall average 28% reduction in the HVAC emissions of their buildings.



According to the company, retailers will also experience up to a 15% reduction in maintenance costs, up to a 50% extension of equipment service life, and a 60% improvement in comfort level for customers and associates.