Customers can now return shoes and apparel bought on Zappos.com at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide. Zappos.com has launched its newest WOW service – Label Free Box Free Returns – to match parent company Amazon’s goal of making buying online and returning as easy and hassle-free as possible.

By removing the need for on-hand items, including tape, labels and shipping boxes, and making it possible to combine errands like grocery shopping, Zappos is helping its customers reduce not only packaging time, but travel time as well. The new service comes on top of the company’s unique return policy, which allows for return shipping from anywhere in the United States within 365 days of purchase. Returns are always free for Zappos customers.

"With Label Free Box Free Returns, we’re excited to not only be better serving our customers, but also to have found a natural partner in Whole Foods Market — you might say, it’s a whole new kind of relationship for us," said Scott Schaefer, CEO of Las Vegas-based Zappos.com.

The partnership comes as Whole Foods continues to grow its store footprint across the United States, recently adding its One Wall Street store in New York.

To find out whether a return qualifies to be taken to any Whole Foods store, Zappos customers can log into their account here. If available, the Label Free Box Free option will appear.

The first certified-organic national grocer, Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods has more than 500 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Seattle-based Amazon, which is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.