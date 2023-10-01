Post-transaction ad platform AdsPostX has revealed a global retail media partnership with CitrusAd that empowers retailers to provide relevant ads through a customer’s complete shopping experience, to the confirmation page after they check out.

AdsPostX delivers personalized offers through Nexos, a proprietary targeting technology. E-commerce businesses can enhance their retail media offering andgenerate incremental revenue by serving endemic and non-endemic ads on their purchase confirmation page.

Jon Nolz, the former head of Groupon’s retail media network and now CEO of Seattle-based AdsPostX said: “Our company offers retailers an easy-to-integrate ad platform that drives high-yielding revenue from advertisers they don’t currently get access to, on top of providing opportunities to existing advertisers. We are using machine learning to enhance a retailer’s shopping experience after checkout, increasing shopper retention and trip frequency to keep a retailer’s customers coming back.

“We are excited that a category leader such as CitrusAd has chosen our technology and our team to be their post transaction partner,” added Nolz. “We look forward to doing our part in helping their retailers maximize their potential and drive incrementality in the retail media space.”

CitrusAd launched in 2017 and was acquired by Publicis in 2021. With its on-site ad-serving platform, CitrusAd provides technology and retail media support with retail partners across the world, including GoPuff, Hy-Vee and Wakefern. Powered by Epsilon, CitrusAd offers identity-led, off-site advertising that drives traffic to retailers’ platforms.

“We are always looking for ways to innovate and offer something new to our clients, either building ourselves or bringing in partners with technology experts in their respective fields,” said David Haase, CEO of St. Petersburg, Fla.-based CitrusAd Americas. “We did our research, and AdsPostX is an exciting extension to our capabilities and our hundreds of global retail partners, providing a new monetization tool for retailers, and advertising opportunity for brands and advertisers.”