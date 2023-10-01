Hometown Food Co., which owns several baking brands, has acquired another one. The Chicago-based company is adding Birch Benders to its portfolio after a deal with Sovos Brands, Inc.

The acquisition boosts Hometown Food's presence in the better-for-you baking category. Birch Benders produces keto, paleo and organic products including pancake and waffle mixes, toaster waffles, pancake and baking cups, baking mixes and frostings, cookies and syrups. Those items are being added to Hometown Foods’s roster of well-known baking brands such as Pillsbury Baking, Funfetti, Hungry Jack, Arrowhead Milles and more.

"The Birch Benders acquisition is a wonderful addition to Hometown Food Co.'s portfolio of brands and it increases our footprint in the better-for-you, breakfast and baking categories," said Tom Polke, president and CEO of Hometown Food Co.

Added Henk Hartong, chairman and CEO of Brynwood Partners, the private equity firm that backs Hometown Food Co.: “Birch Benders was a pioneer in the health and wellness space and natural baking channel and we are excited to further our commitment to the pancake and baking mix categories. This acquisition is complementary to our existing brand in the space, Arrowhead Mills, and reinforces our commitment to and industry position in the better-for-you category." The Greenwich, Conn.-based Brynwood formed Hometown Food Co. in 2018 as it acquired a series of brands from The J.M. Smucker Co.