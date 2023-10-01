Mitsuwa Marketplace, the largest Japanese grocery store chain in the United States, has revealed plans to open a new location on Saturday, Jan. 21 in Southern California’s San Fernando Valley, at 8940 Tampa Avenue in the Northridge community of Los Angeles. Located within the Walnut Grove Shopping Center, the supermarket will be minutes away from the California State University, Northridge campus.

The Northridge store will feature many Japanese goods, including cosmetics, fresh meat and produce, and popular packaged items, to name just a few.

“We are very excited to open our store in the Northridge neighborhood,” said Takeshi Izuma, president and CEO of Mitsuwa Corp. “We are so excited to join this community and offer our new neighbors a taste of Japan.”

In honor of the occasion, Mitsuwa will hold a grand-opening ceremony starting at 10 a.m. on Jan. 21. The event will include authentic Japanese taiko drum performers.

Torrance, Calif.-based Mitsuwa Corp. operates 11 stores across five states: seven in California, one in Illinois, one in New Jersey, one in Texas and one in Hawaii.