Impossible Foods has created and filled the position of chief demand officer. The California-based producer of meat alternatives has hired Sherene Jagla to integrate sales, marketing, insights and product development into one function to drive growth.

As the market for plant-based proteins continues to evolve and shake out, Impossible Foods posted a 50% increase in dollar sales in 2022. In her new role, Jagla will work to keep that momentum going. “One of the reasons I was drawn to Impossible is the company’s focus on leading the category and commitment to creating delicious, nutritious, and sustainable food,” she said. “Impossible has created a compelling brand with a strong product portfolio that’s primed for growth.”

Jagla – a past winner of Progressive Grocer’s Top Women in Grocery awards – comes to Impossible Foods from Newell Brands, where she served as SVP and general manager and oversaw a $2 billion business across 50 brands. Her 25 years of industry experience also includes sales leadership positions at Kellogg Co., Kimberly-Clark, Crossmark and MillerCoors.

Peter McGuiness, president and CEO of Impossible Foods, said that the new position comes at a crucial time for the company. “Our next phase of growth requires tight integration across teams and disciplines, and Sherene knows how to do that and build organizations that scale,” he remarked. “She’s transformed complex organizations into high-performing businesses, and she has a deep understanding of the food and CPG space. I’ve no doubt her leadership will help transform Impossible into a household name.”

This is the latest high-profile executive hiring at the privately-held Impossible Foods, following the November announcement of Leslie Sims as the organization’s first chief marketing officer. In 2022, the company also onboarded Noel Clarke as its new SVP of international.

Founded in 2011, Impossible Foods produces a variety of plant-based chicken, beef and pork products. New offerings launched in 2022 include Impossible Sausage Links, Impossible Wild Nuggies, Impossible Chicken Patties and Impossible Bowls.