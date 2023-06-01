Stor.ai, which offers digital customer engagement in one platform for regional grocers, has been acquired by another platform, Relationshop. Going forward, the company will be known as Stor.ai, a Relationshop Co., and will create “icommerce,” billed as a disruptive enterprise platform that embeds intelligent commerce across all customer touchpoints.

The newly-named entity combines data analytics and omnichannel engagement capabilities with operational excellence to help grocers increase their transactions, sales and loyalty. "This acquisition gives retailers the ability to advance beyond e-commerce to icommerce,” explained Galen Waters, Relationshop’s CEO who will also serve as CEO of Stor.ai. “The ‘i’ represents the tenets of our enterprise solution: intelligent data, individual engagement and integrated shopping. We believe that for regional retailers to compete with WIKA – Walmart, Instacart, Kroger, Amazon – they need a technology solutions partner and unified technology platform that drives all commerce – that’s icommerce. By merging the Relationshop shopper engagement and personalization suite with the e-commerce and fulfillment platform of Stor.ai, our clientswill be able to provide a transformational and frictionless digital shopping experience to their customers, that drives both online and in store activity.”

Added Stor.ai’s most recent CEO Mendel Gniwisch: “By combining the two product offerings, we will be able to provide regional grocers with a one-stop commerce solution that includes deep engagement and customer insights. For regional chains, it is critical that we offer a cohesive shopping experience beyond what can be achieved thru bespoke third party integrations or external marketplaces.” Gniwisch will be the president of Stor.ai, a Relationshop Co., and also serve on the board.

Stor.ai was founded in Israel in 2014 and has worked with more than 100 grocers in the U.S. and 200 retailers globally. Based in Magnolia, Texas, and founded by Waters in 2007, Relationshop provides grocers with omnichannel engagement and personalization tools for health and nutrition, loyalty and rewards programs, email and SMS marketing, digital circulars and data analysis of online, offline and hybrid customers. Relationshop has partnered with Albertsons, United Supermarkets and Big Y Foods, among other grocers.