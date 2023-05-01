The Hanover, Pa., fulfillment center operated by e-grocer Thrive Market has received Gold-level certification under the TRUE (Total Resource Use and Efficiency) rating system. Administered by the Washington, D.C.-based Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), TRUE enables facilities to measure, improve and recognize their zero-waste performance by encouraging the adoption of sustainable waste management and reduction practices, which facilitate positive environmental, health and economic outcomes.

“We’re honored to earn the Zero Waste certification for our Hanover property, marking our third and final fulfillment center to achieve this important designation,” noted Nick Green, co-founder and CEO of Los Angeles-based Thrive Market. “Earning this certification ladders up to our five-year sustainability goals, including achieving zero-waste certification across our fulfillment network in 2022.”

This TRUE Certification is part of Thrive Market’s goal to become the world’s first climate-positive grocery store. The company is supported by a mission-aligned operating model, and places environmental sustainability at the same priority level as efficiency and member experience.

“Zero waste is a powerful part of any company’s sustainability strategy,” affirmed Peter Templeton, president and CEO of U.S. Green Building Council and GBCI. “Through their TRUE certification, Thrive Market enhances their operations in a way that maximizes the lifecycle of every product to promote a fully circular economy.”

Founded in 2014, Thrive Market offers a curated selection of organic and non-GMO products, and offers 90-plus filters and values, allowing customers to shop by diet and lifestyle. Thrive Market has been carbon neutral since its founding, with a commitment to be carbon negative in 2025, and earned its B Corp certification in 2020.