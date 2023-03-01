Sustainable food company AppHarvest, which operates high-tech indoor farms, has a new COO. The Morehead, Ky.-based company announced that board member Tony Martin is taking on that role to optimize production and revenue across its four-farm network.

Martin brings with him nearly 12 years of experience at Windset Farms, a large controlled environment atmosphere (CEA) producer with operations in the U.S. and Canada. He has also served as an industry consultant and was a board member of the nonprofit Fruit & Vegetable Dispute Resolution Corp. in Canada. He began his career as a professional accountant.

“I expect Tony’s extensive background in CEA and his track record for optimizing the efficiency of core operations and consistently achieving revenue growth will help us accelerate our path to profitability,” said Jonathan Webb, AppHarvest’s founder and CEO.

Martin said he is looking forward to helping lead the company at a key point in its young history. “AppHarvest is at an exciting inflection point transitioning from a construction and development mode to an organization focused on core operational excellence,” he remarked. “I believe AppHarvest has a tremendous opportunity to leverage its world-class CEA network at a time when both changing climate and major grocery retailers are demanding it. We’re working to ramp up production and revenue by ensuring efficient, cost-effective delivery of high-quality produce to major grocers and restaurants.”

AppHarvest’s farms include a 60-acre flagship tomato farm in the Appalachian area of Morehead, Ky. In addition, the company runs a 15-acre indoor farm for salad greens in Berea, Ky., a 30-acre farm for strawberries and cucumbers in Somerset, Ky., and a 60-acre farm in Richmond, Ky., for tomatoes.