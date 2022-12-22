Plant-based milk and dairy company Good Karma Foods has a new leader. The Boulder, Colo.-based producer announced the hiring of Mike Murray as its new CEO.

Murray brings more than 25 years of CPG experience to his latest role. He joins Good Karma from Teton Waters Ranch, where he helped that regeneratively-raised beef solutions become the fastest-growing natural dinner sausage brand. His background includes leadership positions at Free2b Foods, So Delicious Dairy Free, WhiteWave Foods Co. and Larabar.

“I am looking forward to leveraging my experience and passion for galvanizing food system change to help the team bring Good Karma’s portfolio of delicious and sustainable plant-based solutions to more households,” said Murray. “Our team has a compelling opportunity to build upon the strong equity of Good Karma to deliver a variety of solutions that help people do good every single day with their consumption choices.”

In addition to onboarding a new CEO, Good Karma announced that it is set to complete a fresh round of funding to accelerate growth. The company is backed by investors such as Valor Siren Ventures and Loft Growth Partners.

“Even in light of inflationary pressures, families continue to flock to plant-based categories and segments, and Good Karma’s unique value proposition – combining the best of plants to provide unparalleled nourishment like no other – continues to show exciting promise,” remarked Brian King, Good Karma’s chairman of the board. “As our investors renew their partnership with Good Karma, and Mike joins the team, we are all looking forward to the brand realizing its leadership position in a variety of growing plant-based categories.”