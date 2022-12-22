In an effort to improve food access, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) has unveiled a $2.5 million pilot program that provides funding for food retailers in New Jersey to purchase self-contained, temperature-controlled lockers and install them for food deliveries in the state’s food desert communities.

Through the use of refrigerated lockers, the Food Retail Innovation in Delivery Grant (FRIDG) program will help to increase the availability of nutritious food in food desert communities while assisting food retailers to adapt to new business models that can help sustain their businesses.

According to the NJEDA website, refrigerated locker units must be placed within a designated food desert community, and may be installed near local organizations, such as food banks and community centers that are convenient for residents of the community and a place where residents facing food insecurity may already access services. This model will also give these residents the ability to order online and have groceries delivered to a convenient central location without having to travel long distances to reach food retailers, as many residents without a nearby grocer are currently forced to do.

Grants will cover between 30% and 50% of the total project cost (inclusive of locker purchase, delivery and installation), up to $250,000.

The program is open to food retailers authorized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service (USDA FNS) to accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for online ordering.