Ultrafast delivery service Getir shared its rear-view look at 2022, highlighting top trends among users. Befitting a business built and defined by technology, Getir used AI-generated data to uncover purchasing habits.

The Turkish company, which delivers to U.S. customers in Chicago and New York, reported that health and wellness continued to be a purchase driver in a year that opened with another COVID-19 surge. According to Getir’s data, non-alcoholic beverages and fresh fruits and vegetables were leading categories and specific top items included bananas, apples and bottled water.

Getir’s information also underlined the influence of seasonality on rapid delivery sales. Orders picked up in the winter, when consumers didn’t venture out as much and purchases of soup, broth and ramen peaked. Likewise, during a hot summer across much of the world, ice cream purchases spiked. In the U.S., the cookie dough variety was most in demand, while tastes varied between refreshing citrus flavors and indulgent dessert flavors in other parts of the world.

Major holiday events that spurred upticks in sales included Valentine’s Day and the recent FIFA World Cup, according to Getir. Soccer fans bought more than their fair share of beer, as that segment topped wine and spirits during the World Cup time frame.

“Getir, first and foremost, is a technology company. With over seven years in business, our deep inventory of data and AI is consistently learning and allowing us to understand our customers and anticipate their needs and desires,” said Elif Çar, Getir's chief U.S. transformation officer.

In addition to what users ordered, Getir shared findings of how they bought groceries for swift delivery. The most popular order days on a global basis were Saturday and Sundays, and the most common order times were between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Getir will start 2023 with a bang, after acquiring German ultrafast delivery service Gorillas earlier this month in a deal estimated at $1.2 billion. The year 2022 proved to be a shakeout year for such platforms as Jokr ceased operations and Gopuff cut down on staff and warehouses.