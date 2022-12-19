Advertisement

News Briefs

12/19/2022

Raley’s to Open New Support Center

Raley's Bashas' Support Center Teaser

The Raley’s Cos. is investing in a new Bashas’ support center. Located in Bashas’ hometown of Chandler, Ariz., the office will provide the division’s support and administrative associates with updated features and an open-concept layout designed to facilitate collaboration. This coming spring, employees will move from their current location on 22402 South Basha Road to the new facility on 2650 West Geronimo Place.

The support center will serve as a merchandising and operations hub for Bashas’, Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods, Eddie’s Country Store and Bashas’ Diné grocery stores across Arizona and New Mexico.

“We are committed to preserving and enhancing the Bashas’ brands, and this includes our investment in an office that fosters innovation and collaboration,” said Raley’s President and CEO Keith Knopf. “This modern workspace will provide new amenities and create an environment to inspire existing and future team members.” 

“It goes without saying that Chandler has built a very close relationship with Bashas’ over the decades, and it was a top priority for us to keep these quality office jobs in our community,” added Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke. “We appreciate The Raley’s Cos.’ proactive outreach to city leadership early on in the real estate process, and we want to congratulate the team on its beautiful new office in the heart of Price Corridor.”

The new support center is part of Raley’s investment in Bashas’ since acquiring the chain in 2021.

With more than 235 locations across four states and four Tribal Nations under eight well-known banners, West Sacramento, Calif.-based Raley’s is No. 48 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

Advertisement
12/19/2022

Hass Avocado Board Slates New Board Members

HAB Board

The Hass Avocado Board has named four new executive committee board members who will replace outgoing members as their tenure concludes. For the 2023 board year, the board welcomes Sergio Chavez (at top left), an importer who will take over as treasurer; Jorge Hernandez (at top right), an importer from London Fruit who will serve as chairperson; Susan Pinkerton (at bottom left), a California producer who will step in as secretary; and C.J. Shade (at bottom right), a California producer who will be vice chairperson.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be elected as chairperson for 2023,” said Hernandez. “I am looking forward to continuing to support Hass Avocado Board and its efforts alongside my fellow industry members, especially in an expanded role. As the only independent avocado organization, Hass Avocado Board is dedicated to the success of the entire industry, and we look forward to continuing our mission of making fresh Hass avocados America’s favorite fruit.”  

[Read more: "CGA Elects Owner of Foods, Etc. as Board Chair"]

The board meets for times a year to help guide the group’s policies and direction. According to the avocado organization, Hass Avocado Board’s structure is unique in that its board meetings include international representation.

According to Hass Avocado Board, the avocado industry is a $7 billion industry in the U.S. In November, the group shared results of a new study showing that the first quarter is the new peak for avocado retail sales.

12/16/2022

Barilla Group Acquires Back to Nature Snack Brand

Back to Nature Lower Sugar Granola

Barilla Group, known for its Italian heritage and brands, is expanding its portfolio with the acquisition of the Back to Nature line from B&G Foods, a branded foods holding company out of Parsippany, N.J. With this addition, the Parma, Italy-headquartered Barilla Group will now offer a variety of plant-based, non-GMO snacks to U.S. retailers, including cookies, granola, nuts and trail mix products.

According to the parent company, the acquisition aligns with Barilla's quest to build a strong multi-brand bakery platform in the U.S. “This operation reminds me of when we first started our journey with pasta over 25 years ago and we are now the market leader. The acquisition of Back to Nature is a key step for this exciting journey,” remarked Guido Barilla, chairman of the Barilla Group. “We focus all our business activities and products on health and indulgence and hence Back to Nature was a natural choice.”

[Read more: "100 Iconic Brands That Changed Grocery"]

The Back to Nature assortment fills out Barilla’s bakery business in North America. Among other items, the company currently offers the Wasa brand of crispbreads and a variety of European bakery products.

The Barilla Group is a fourth-generation family-owned business that distributes products to more than 100 countries. Its brands include Barilla, Mulino Bianco, Pan di Stelle, Gran Cereale, Harrys, Pavesi, Wasa, Filiz, Yemina and Vesta, Misko, Voiello, Academia Barilla, First, Catelli, Lancia, Splendor, Tolerant and Pasta Evangelists.

Meanwhile, B&G Foods will continue to operate its dozens of other brands, such as Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Green Giant, Ortega, Joan of Arc and SnackWell’s, among others. “Our decision to sell Back to Nature is part of a broader effort at B&G Foods to focus our portfolio on businesses that are core to our long-term strategy as we transition to a business unit structure,” explained Casey Keller, president and CEO. “The divestiture will also allow us to reduce long-term debt, while providing Barilla America with a great brand.”

Advertisement
12/16/2022

Little Red Box Grocery Working to End Food Deserts in Houston

Houston Map Teaser

Small-format community market Little Red Box Grocery, which is located in Houston’s underserved Second Ward, has teamed up with The Arena Foundation, the philanthropic arm of The Woodlands, Texas-based Arena Energy LLC, an independent oil and gas exploration company focused on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, to tackle the pervasive issue of food deserts. 

“We wanted to build a store for everyone,” explained Samuel Newman, who opened the 800-square-foot retail location this past May. “A true gathering spot for Second Ward residents, and a counterpoint to current neighborhood grocery offerings that are either inconvenient or offer high costs and poor choices, specifically when it comes to fresh produce and pantry essentials. Little Red Box is grateful to have this sustained and committed support from The Arena Foundation, which will help us offer more products to — and provide better service for — our customers and our community.” 

“The Little Red Box Grocery store is bringing healthy, affordable and convenient food to an area that has gone without for too long,” said Arena Foundation President Ben Pigati. “Arena’s roots in Houston run deep, and we are proud to support Little Red Box Grocery as they work to fight food deserts here in our hometown and beyond as they expand into future areas of need. Approximately 40 million Americans, including 5 million Texans, live in food deserts with little access to healthy food options. This must be addressed, and we are grateful the Little Red Box Grocery team is working towards a solution.” 

Last month marked the debut of Little Red Box Grocery’s online store and digital marketing program, powered by Grocerist, which offers an industry-specific solution built on e-commerce platform Shopify

12/16/2022

How Corner Stores Are Crucial in Underserved Communities

SurgePays chart

The perception of neighborhood grocery stores as both a hub and heart of communities – especially underserved communities – was affirmed in a recent survey. According to insights from technology and telecommunications company SurgePays, Inc., an overwhelming 94% of consumers say that their local independent grocery, c-store or bodega is important to their friends and neighbors.

It's a fairly even split on the degree of importance. About a third (34%) of survey respondents said that nearby indie locations are very important, while another 34% said they are somewhat important and 26% said those retailers are extremely important.

[Read more: "Indies Make Food Insecurity Commitments"]

The results speak to the important role of local grocers in underserved neighborhoods. SurgePays, which provides mobile broadband to low-income consumers and works with corner stores to become tech hubs for underbanked areas, enlisted its survey firm to oversample for adults with a household income under $25,000 and without bank accounts or credit cards.

SurgePays’ survey also found that consumers in underbanked and underserved areas are twice as likely to go to a nearby c-store almost every day (14%) compared to the general population. More than a third take part in SNAP. As for what they are buying, the survey revealed that top categories are snack food (71%), coffee/beverages (50%) everyday foods and meals (48%), milk (47%) and lottery tickets (32%).

Shopping is a personal experience for those who frequent corner stores. The poll shows that 37% of customers who patronize nearby independently-owned or operated c-stores say they know the name of their favorite clerk or owner.

12/16/2022

Amazon Tech Debuts at Kansas City Sports & Entertainment Venue

816 Market T-Mobile Center Amazon Tech Teaser

Amazon Just Walk Out and Amazon One technology have rolled out in 816 Market, located at Section 105 on the main concourse of T-Mobile Center, a sports and live entertainment venue in Kansas City, Mo. The store enables customers to select snacks and beverages without waiting in line to checkout, and shoppers can enter the store and pay with a scan of their palm. Customers aged 21 or older may buy alcohol after showing valid ID to a store attendant for age verification.

“816 Market is the first frictionless store location in both a Missouri and Kansas sports and live entertainment venue to employ Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology and Amazon One,” noted Jay Cooper, general manager of T-Mobile Center. “Collaborating with Amazon and [Chicago-based restaurant and hospitality company] Levy to debut a faster concession experience through innovation is an incredible opportunity.” 

“T-Mobile Center has a rich history of hosting some of the most popular events in the U.S., like NCAA basketball tournaments, world-renowned musicians and top-performing artists,” said Dilip Kumar, VP, AWS Applications. “We’re thrilled to be collaborating with T-Mobile Center and Levy to enable an effortless shopping experience using Just Walk Out technology and Amazon One for guests so they can grab what they need and get back to their seats as fast as possible.”

An award-winning venue operated by Los Angeles-based ASM Global, T-Mobile Center has welcomed more than 12 million guests since opening in 2007. 

Last month, the Amazon technologies debuted at Bridgestone Arena – a first for a Nashville, Tenn., sports and entertainment venue – with another store powered by both frictionless shopping solutions slated to open at the same arena early next year. 

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100,  Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.