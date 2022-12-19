The Raley’s Cos. is investing in a new Bashas’ support center. Located in Bashas’ hometown of Chandler, Ariz., the office will provide the division’s support and administrative associates with updated features and an open-concept layout designed to facilitate collaboration. This coming spring, employees will move from their current location on 22402 South Basha Road to the new facility on 2650 West Geronimo Place.

The support center will serve as a merchandising and operations hub for Bashas’, Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods, Eddie’s Country Store and Bashas’ Diné grocery stores across Arizona and New Mexico.

“We are committed to preserving and enhancing the Bashas’ brands, and this includes our investment in an office that fosters innovation and collaboration,” said Raley’s President and CEO Keith Knopf. “This modern workspace will provide new amenities and create an environment to inspire existing and future team members.”

“It goes without saying that Chandler has built a very close relationship with Bashas’ over the decades, and it was a top priority for us to keep these quality office jobs in our community,” added Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke. “We appreciate The Raley’s Cos.’ proactive outreach to city leadership early on in the real estate process, and we want to congratulate the team on its beautiful new office in the heart of Price Corridor.”

The new support center is part of Raley’s investment in Bashas’ since acquiring the chain in 2021.

With more than 235 locations across four states and four Tribal Nations under eight well-known banners, West Sacramento, Calif.-based Raley’s is No. 48 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.