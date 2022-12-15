Publix Pharmacy is partnering with Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton, Fla., to bring patients access to bedside delivery of prescription medications prior to being discharged. The service is free of charge, and patients can make payments upon delivery and obtain future refills from any Publix Pharmacy location.

“At Publix Pharmacy, caring for our customers and communities means continuing to look for ways to provide services and convenience for our patients when they need it most,” said Publix VP of Pharmacy Dain Rusk. “We are excited to extend bedside delivery of prescription medications to patients of Manatee Memorial Hospital and hope to help with their road to recovery after discharge.”

[Read more: "Publix Ups the Ante in Kentucky"]

“Our goal in our collaboration with Publix Pharmacy is to provide our patients with the medications they need to keep them healthy before they leave the building,” said Manatee Memorial Hospital Director of Pharmacy James Wengerd. “Patients will leave our hospital knowing what medications to take and how much they cost.”

Employee-owned and -operated Publix has close to 1,300 supermarkets in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia. Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.