Robotic sidewalk delivery service Kiwibot has introduced the first High-Driving Automation Campus, at Loyola Marymount University (LMU), in Los Angeles, deploying 25 self-driving capacity robots.

Once students place their orders from the retail options on campus, the robots generate multiple paths to reach the pre-established destination and send an alert if an unexpected obstacle or event occurs. A Kiwibot receives the order and location point on a satellite map within campus limits, and then navigates autonomously. The robots depend on GPS technology and a new autonomy platform with a high-tech satellite solution that provides high-accuracy locations for self-driving machines. The devices also use data from camera sensors combined with artificial-intelligence techniques to avoid obstacles, and leverage a navigation system that generates multi-kilometer routes to enable them to reach a pre-defined goal.

“At Kiwibot, we believe cutting-edge technology rolling through the campus will benefit the community by providing efficient delivery services and a source of inspiration for students,” said Felipe Chavez, co-founder and CEO of Miami-based Kiwibot. “Their presence and purpose are to open minds and generate new, sustainable ideas that can improve their own and their community’s life.”

According to Kiwibot, its new autonomy platform has resulted in the company’s safest and most efficient robots, while LMU students, staff and faculty experience reduced wait time for food deliveries at cost-effective rates. One of Kiwibot’s main allies in advancing its technology is Santa Clara, Calif.-based NVIDIA, a leader in AI computing.

Founded in 2017, Kiwibot launched its first pilot at the University of California-Berkeley campus. The company has already made more than 200,000 deliveries on U.S. university campuses and cities. It also recently partnered with Knight Foundation to advance safe and equitable mobility in four U.S. cities.