“Ultrafast” grocery delivery platform Getir has acquired Berlin-based on-demand delivery company Gorillas. According to Getir, the move underscores how it leads consolidation in the quick-commerce sector.

“Markets go up and down, but consumers love our service, and convenience is here to stay,” noted Nazim Salur, founder of Istanbul-based Getir. “The super-fast grocery delivery industry will steadily grow for many years to come, and Getir will lead this category it created seven years ago.”

Founded in 2015 and currently operating in nine countries across three continents, Getir became Europe’s first grocery delivery decacorn – a venture-backed private company with a value of more than $10 billion – earlier this year.

According to a report in The Financial Times, “people familiar with the terms” of the deal said that it values Gorillas at around $1.2 billion, down from $3 billion in September 2021.

Earlier this year, Progressive Grocer reported on layoffs and closures among quick-commerce companies, noting that “[a] more hybrid approach to buying groceries, coupled with marketplace headwinds like labor scarcities, high prices, omnichannel competition and a rocky stock market, [is] contributing to pullbacks and changes from various platforms.”

For its part, The Financial Times article noted that “as investors turned against loss-making tech startups, several smaller grocery apps have already shuttered or been sold, leaving Getir, U.S.-based Gopuff and Germany’s Flink as the last surviving big players in the sector.”