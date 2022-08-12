The month of November saw a mixed bag as far as grocery prices were concerned, according to IRI’s "November 2022 Price Check: Tracking Retail Food and Beverage Inflation" report. While food and beverage prices for the month were up 0.3% compared to October, the increase is less than the 0.5% jump seen for the previous month, IRI found.

Though overall food inflation grew 13.2% year over year, inflation in perimeter areas has moderated to 8.2% versus one year ago, and center store inflation leveled off in November to 14.9% year over year. Fresh meat and seafood rose 4.3% over October, though dairy was up 23.4% and bakery product inflation increased 18.4%.

“The pace of food inflation is leveling off but remains at a robust 13% level versus one year ago,” said Krishnakumar (KK) Davey, president of thought leadership for CPG and retail at IRI and NPD. “IRI anticipates consumers will continue their trading down behavior over the December holidays and into the new year.”

Davey does believe, however, that some consumers will splurge on holiday food and beverages in certain segments. “Retailers and manufacturers with an in-depth understanding of consumer strategies have an excellent opportunity to build loyalty by offering products, price points and package sizes that provide good value,” Davey said.