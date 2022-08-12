Nearly three years after the novel coronavirus first made news, Walgreens is offering free delivery of the antiviral medication, Paxlovid. The retailer announced that it is teaming up with DoorDash and Uber to begin delivering the oral pills directly to consumers’ homes.

The service is now available to customers at more than 8,000 Walgreens locations that offer same-day delivery. To receive the therapy, eligible patients must first get a prescription for Paxlovid from a healthcare provider and then go online at Walgreens.com/PrescriptionDelivery to choose the delivery option.

Walgreens is making Paxlovid delivery possible as people gather more frequently during the holidays and during the time of year when illnesses tend to spread. The company cited its COVID-19 index data showing that overall COVID positivity rates are 36% this week.

Earlier this fall, following the urging of President Joe Biden to make COVID-19 treatment more accessible to vulnerable and underserved communities, the retailer announced its intent to offer free delivery of Paxlovid. “The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated health disparities and emphasized the need to address long-standing barriers, including access to treatments,” said Anita Patel, PharmD, VP, pharmacy services development at Walgreens. “Our pharmacy teams will continue to play a trusted and essential role in helping to keep people protected from COVID-19, including getting people vaccinated, tested and treated as safely, equitably and effectively as possible.”

Walgreens and Uber have partnered before to assist patients facing COVID-related accessibility challenges. The businesses created the Vaccine Access Fund aimed at connecting people from underserved areas to transportation to and from COVID-19 vaccination sites.

Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens, which operates nearly 9,000 retail locations across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, is No. 5 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.