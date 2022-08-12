The struggle is real when it comes to inflation and grocery shopping, a new survey has found. According to research conducted by retail tech platform Swiftly, more than two-thirds of consumers say they are having a hard time paying their grocery bills and 74% have changed their grocery shopping habits in the past year.

Findings from Swiftly’s grocery-specific survey underscored the importance of loyalty programs and tools. An overwhelming 83% of respondents said they rely on coupons, rewards apps or other loyalty features while shopping. Nearly half (41%) are shopping based on discounts and promotions, and rewards apps are now used as often as paper coupons.

As they capitalize on loyalty benefits and are adjusting their habits to save money, these shoppers are still out and about at their local retailer. Even in the omnichannel environment, 70% of survey participants reported that they prefer to shop in store at their local grocery store.

“The grocery sector is at a turning point. After massive e-commerce growth throughout the pandemic, we are beginning to see a transition as consumer spending is tested by inflation and a looming recession. Furthermore, the potential consolidation of giant supermarket chains could also lead to increased prices, which would be especially hard for consumers to absorb in today’s challenging economy,” observed Henry Kim, co-founder and CEO of Swiftly. “Findings from this survey amplify the need for today’s brick-and-mortar grocers to solidify and own digital customer relationships and modernize digital revenue streams, in order to be competitive and maintain a loyal customer base.”

While the overall pace of inflation slowed somewhat in October compared to previous months, the Consumer Price Index for food at home was 12.4% higher that month compared to October 2021. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will release CPI data for November on Dec. 13.