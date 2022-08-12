Alisa Gmelich has joined Sprouts Farmers Market as the grocer’s new SVP, chief marketing officer. Gmelich will be responsible for overseeing marketing, advertising and customer engagement, and will report directly to President and COO Nick Konat.

Gmelich most recently served as chief brand officer at Auntie Anne’s, and previously spent 15 years in the restaurant industry with companies including IHOP and Burger King.

[Read more: "It's Go Time at Sprouts Farmers Market"]

“I am extremely humbled to join Sprouts, a brand that I’ve long admired for innovation and purpose,” said Gmelich. “Providing communities access to healthy, affordable foods is more important today than ever before, and I look forward to helping the brand connect even further with customers nationwide in meaningful ways with the products they need and desire.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Alisa to the Sprouts team,” said Konat. “Her experience in building brands and growing customer engagement will be instrumental in shaping Sprouts’ marketing strategy to support our expansion and deepen loyalty with our customers.”

Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market employs approximately 31,000 associates and operates approximately 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. The company is No. 53 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.