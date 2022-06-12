’Tis the season for predictions for the coming year, and online grocer FreshDirect is out with its take on 2023 food trends. The Ahold Delhaize-owned company shared its outlook on consumer behaviors in what has shaped up to be a transformative decade.

Some of the effects of the pandemic are lingering, according to FreshDirect, including the cook-at-home lifestyle. The digital grocer projects that DIY at home will be big, propelled by mini-trends like charcuterie-inspired boards for everything from butter to dessert, and people’s desire to entertain others at home.

Likewise, the pull of nostalgia continues. FreshDirect pointed to the growing popularity of nostalgic novelty treats, like mini powdered doughnuts, coffee cakes and throwback cocktails.

The draw of sticking close to home extends to purchasing habits, too. FreshDirect noted that locally sourced products will be a hallmark of 2023, as consumers enjoy discovery as much as they want to support local economies in challenging times.

Such values-driven shopping – which began to accelerate in 2020 – is full steam ahead. According to the curators at FreshDirect, customers’ interest in transparency will influence more of their purchases from brands built on values that reflect commitments to communities, the environment and other causes.

Finally, as inflation took a lot of the spotlight in 2020 and seems set to remain at least somewhat elevated in 2023, FreshDirect noted that the recent shopper preference for private label will carry through the next 12 months. Not viewed by shoppers as generic, these private label products span fresh and shelf-stable and are chosen for both value and quality, FreshDirect pointed out. The company also said that it will expand the number of its private label offerings.

“Our extensive and long-standing relationships with farmers, fishermen, artisans and producers, combined with our proprietary data systems, enable us to determine the next wave of industry innovation and the latest in customer interests and needs. 2023 will usher in a new year of online grocery trends that underscores the ever-growing need for convenience, value and, most of all, the best in fresh quality,” said FreshDirect Chief Merchandising Officer Scott Crawford.

Bronx, N.Y.-based FreshDirect services the New York City metro area. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.