Legacy flavor company McCormick & Co., Inc. has promoted Sarah Piper to chief human resources officer. Piper was appointed to the top HR job from her most recent position as SVP, global human relations business partners.

She joined the Hunt Valley, Md.-based McCormick in 2008 as a human relations manager and moved up to roles of increasing responsibility and leadership, including director of human relations, VP of human relations for the consumer products division, VP of total rewards and VP of human relations for the Americas. Between 2014 and 2017, she worked outside of McCormick at H&R Block and Honeywell; during her career, she also held HR positions at Pfizer, Inc. and KPMG in the U.S and Canada.

[Read more: "100 Iconic Brands That Changed Grocery"]

As chief HR officer, Piper will develop and execute McCormick’s global people strategies. In addition to overseeing talent management, learning, total rewards, diversity, equity and inclusion, employee engagement and well-being and employee relations, she will serve on McCormick’s management committee and is a member of McCormick's global human relations senior leadership council.

Piper earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from York University and a master of professional studies in human resource management from Cornell University.