After launching a partnership with the Specialty Food Association (SFA) at the trade organization’s 2022 Summer Fancy Food Show this past June in New York City, (included) CPG, a collective of BIPOC founders and executives in the consumer packaged goods industry, will make its debut at SFA’s Winter Fancy Food Show early next year. The show is scheduled for Jan. 15-17, 2023, in Las Vegas.

“The Specialty Food Association is a not-for-profit membership trade association working toward a more inclusive specialty food industry,” noted Bill Lynch, president of New York-based SFA, which will sponsor an additional 10 BIPOC makers from the collective at the upcoming Winter Fancy Food Show. “In partnering with (included), we are able to reach a broader spectrum of BIPOC owners and makers who we can showcase at our Fancy Food Shows.”

The exhibitors from (included) at the show will be HibisBloom, Mojave Mallows, Niramaya Foods, One Stripe Chai, Power Up Foods, Route to India, Sanchi Foods, Urja, Wild Orchard and Wonder Monday.

“As BIPOC founders whose mission is to make an impact at scale for both people and the planet, there are so many challenges we face each and every day that make it an uphill battle,” said Michael D. Ham, president of Wild Orchard, a Mount Kisco, N.Y.-based maker of regenerative teas. “So we are extremely thankful and appreciative of the efforts made by (included) CPG and the Specialty Food Association to empower us with your resources, support and advocacy to help us realize our dreams.”

The largest B2B specialty food event in the western U.S., the Winter Fancy Food Show features thousands of specialty food and beverage products from around the world.