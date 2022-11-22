A store featuring Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology and Amazon will debut on Friday, Nov. 25 at Bridgestone Arena – a first for a Nashville sports and entertainment venue – with another store powered by both frictionless shopping solutions slated to open at the same arena in early 2023. Bridgestone Arena is home to the NHL’s Nashville Predators.

The Twice Daily store opening this week, operated by Buffalo, N.Y.-based foodservice and retail partner Delaware North, is located near section 323, while the second Twice Daily location will be in section 114. Offerings will include an assortment of packaged beer, spiked seltzers, soda, bottled water, chips, candies and sundries.

[Read more: "Amazon Tech Powers Checkout-Free Store at DFW Airport"]

Delaware North employees will serve as greeters and provide in-store assistance as needed. Guests buying alcohol will need to show valid ID to a store attendant for age verification.

“This new technology will offer added convenience and quicker transactions at our Twice Daily stores, allowing fans to spend more time watching their event and less time standing in line,” noted Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena SVP of Operations Dave Urso.

“Bridgestone Arena has been recognized as a world-class arena, and we are thrilled to continue to elevate the sports and entertainment experience for guests of the famous Nashville landmark with Just Walk Out technology and Amazon One,” said Dilip Kumar, VP, AWS Applications. “Fans watching the Predators and other live events can now enjoy a seamless experience when they grab refreshments and return to their seats in record time.”

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.