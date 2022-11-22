Rewards app and consumer-engagement platform Fetch has added Neela Montgomery to its board of directors. A seasoned technology leader, Montgomery holds a proven track record of scaling digital consumer-facing ventures, particularly in the retail space.

"We are so pleased to welcome Neela Montgomery to Fetch's board," said Wes Schroll, founder and CEO of Madison, Wis.-based Fetch. "Her retail and consumer expertise will provide enormous value as Fetch continues as an industry leader in physical-world attribution through meaningful connections between consumers and the nation's most cherished brands."

Montgomery brings more than 20 years of experience in consumer leadership roles, focusing on digital acceleration, international expansion, building leadership teams, and fostering diverse and inclusive company cultures worldwide.

Her most recent role was president and EVP at CVS Health, leading the retail and pharmacy business during the rollout of COVID vaccines and boosters. Before that, Montgomery was CEO of global home furnishings retailer Crate & Barrel Holdings, overseeing the digital transformation of the heritage brand. Earlier in her career, she spent 12 years at British multinational grocery and general merchandise retailer Tesco PLC in a host of leadership roles spanning strategy, international, merchandising, e-commerce and grocery operations functions.

Montgomery is currently a board partner at venture capital firm Greycroft Partners LLC, as well as on the public boards of global consumer technology company Logitech International S.A., and website-building and e-commerce platform Squarespace Inc.

"Fetch has built an engaging rewards experience that customers love," Montgomery said. "I am excited to join the team in this next phase of expansion as Fetch continues to partner with iconic brands and redefines loyalty and savings for millions of consumers."

With its CVS Pharmacy subsidiary operating almost 10,000 locations nationwide, Woonsocket, R.I.-based CVS Health is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.