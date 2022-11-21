The Kraft Heinz Co. has procured its own leader as it seeks to transform its procurement organization. The company announced that Janelle Orozco has been hired as chief procurement officer, North America.

In this position, she will serve as a key member of the North American leadership team and shape the overall vision of the business’ procurement in the region. Orozco will leverage her related background, which includes her most recent role as chief procurement officer for alcoholic beverage company Diageo. She started at that organization as an ingredient buyer in 2002 and was consistently elevated through its procurement group.

[Read more: "Kraft Heinz Accelerates Plant-Based R&D With New Partnership"]

At Kraft Heinz, Orozco will report to both Carlos Abrams-Rivera, EVP and president, North America Zone, and Marcos Eloi, EVP and global chief procurement officer.

“We are on a quest to create a renowned procurement function that is built to deliver consistent results today and become a competitive advantage for the business in the future,” remarked Abrams-Rivera. “Janelle joining our team is a marker of the transformation of this function. She brings a breadth of experience and knack for developing diverse, high-performing teams. We’re excited to have her help lead us into the next phase of our journey.”

Orozco is the latest senior leader to join Kraft Heinz, co-headquartered in Chicago and Pittsburgh, as the business has taken steps to revamp its overall growth profile and strategic focus. Over the past two years, the company has added leaders in key areas like marketing, sales, insights, research and development, commercialization, human resources and communications.