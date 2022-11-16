Known for its inventive gourmet flavors, Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream has a new business leader. Stacy Peterson is taking on the role of CEO following the departure of John Lowe, who served as CEO for 13 years.

Peterson joins Jeni’s from her most recent position as chief revenue officer at Wingstop. As Wingstop's CRO and, earlier, as chief experience office and chief digital and technology officer, she helped grow the restaurant chain from 550 to 1,900 locations. During her career, she also held leadership jobs at Service King, FedEx Office and CBRE.

[Read more: "Retail Opportunities in Dairy"]

Lowe, who will remain on the company’s board of directors, said that Peterson is a good fit for the Columbus, Ohio-based company founded in 2022 by James Beard-winning ice cream maker Jeni Britton. “The company will benefit from her thoughtful approach and deep expertise in fast growth brands. She loves helping people succeed and I’m excited to see her coach and mentor the 1,800 members of Team Jeni’s. I know her leadership will help ensure we are a force for good for years to come. And I’m excited that Stacy, her husband and boys will join our Columbus community.”

“I’m excited to join Team Jeni’s and help carry on their commitment to making better ice creams and bringing people together,” said Peterson, who will take the reins in December. "What Jeni created, with quality as the company’s North Star and a tremendous focus on customer experience and a team commitment to be a Force for Good, will continue to be what differentiates this company from our competition.”

Jeni’s ice cream is available at grocery stores around the U.S. The company also operates nearly 70 scoop shops and an e-commerce business at jenis.com.