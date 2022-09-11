Advertisement

News Briefs

11/09/2022

Smart & Final Sets Opening Date for San Jose Store

Smart & Final is moving into a San Jose, Calif., space that once housed a Lucky grocery store. According to a report on SFGATE.com, the grocer is set to open a warehouse at 430 Blossom Hill Road on Dec. 14, featuring more than 3,000 bulk items and a wide assortment of grocery staples.

“We’re thrilled to expand Smart & Final’s presence in San Jose with the new location on Blossom Hill Road,” the store’s general manger, Carlos Santa Cruz, said in a release shared with the local news site. “The new Smart & Final in San Jose will offer the community the quality and selection of a grocery warehouse store in a smaller and faster setting.”

Smart & Final currently operates four other warehouses in San Jose, in addition to its locations throughout the greater Bay area that includes San Francisco and Oakland.

As it expands its footprint, Smart & Final has widened its presence in the omnichannel. Earlier this year, the retailer teamed up with Uber Technologies, Inc. to offer on-demand and scheduled grocery delivery, including the delivery of alcoholic beverages.

A 150-year-old grocery business, Smart & Final was acquired in 2021 by a subsidiary of Mexican supermarket operator Grupo Comercial Chedraui. The Commerce, Calif.-based Smart & Final operates more than 250 locations, including larger-format stores under the Smart & Final Extra! banner that combine a warehouse-store format with traditional grocery offerings. Grupo Comercial Chedraui is No. 40 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

11/09/2022

Bobo’s Unveils Wind-Powered Production Facility in Colorado

Bobos

Bobo's is raising the bar on snack food production with the opening of a new manufacturing facility in Loveland, Colo. Mirroring its commitment to simple, wholesome ingredients for snack bars and other bakery products, the company designed its production site with sustainability in mind: The plant is powered entirely by wind energy and will divert more than 95% of its solid waste from a landfill through a comprehensive waste management program.

The greener features, developed with assistance from the city of Loveland, reflect Bobo's' pledge to reduce its carbon footprint and reach carbon neutrality by the end of this year. This facility also reduced the company’s emissions because it consolidates three previous facilities into one location. In addition to integrating sustainability into the new building, Bobo’s is planning to purchase carbon offsets.

[Read more: "Helping Shoppers Rethink Snack Choices"]

Automation is another hallmark of the new facility, as the snack food company sought to bolster efficiency without changing the handmade appearance and taste of its products. The plant includes new equipment like machines that tamp bars into the signature Bobo’s pan.

Overall, the baking facility can produce up to a million bars, bites or toaster pastries a day and has built-in capacity for future expansion. According to CEO TJ McIntyre, Bobo’s has been working on the site for more than two years. “We're thrilled to officially open our incredible new ‘super bakery’ today, and to continue to support the growing, nationwide consumer demand for Bobo’s products. We've brought our entire operation, including production and packaging, under one extremely efficient, wind-powered roof to produce a product true and authentic to Beryl’s original vision that began years ago in her own kitchen,” he said.

“It’s truly amazing to think back to when my daughter, Bobo, and I baked that first batch of oat bars in my kitchen,“ added Founder Beryl Stafford. “As we have scaled our production from my kitchen to this new ‘super’ bakery, through it all it’s remained paramount that we maintain the quality of our products.”

11/09/2022

Food Lion Opens Latest Liquor Store

Food Lion Liquor Store Hopkinsville, KY Teaser

Food Lion has opened a liquor store adjacent to the Food Lion at 4305 Canton Pike in Hopkinsville, Ky. The liquor store will be open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The location is Food Lion’s third liquor store operating adjacent to a Food Lion grocery store and its first in Kentucky.

“I’m excited to open this new store in Hopkinsville and offer our neighbors a wide product assortment at the everyday low prices they expect from Food Lion,” said Hopkinsville Food Lion Liquor Store Manager Don Cole. “With this location adjacent to the Hopkinsville Food Lion, we will continue to deliver on our commitment to make grocery shopping easy, convenient and affordable for our customers.”

The store carries several spirits distilled locally as well as other area favorites.

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, and employs more than 82,000 associates. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

11/09/2022

Winn-Dixie Offers $30 ‘Thanks-Winning’ Meals

SEG Winn-Dixie Thanksgiving Meal Deal 2022 Teaser

Southeastern Grocers Inc. is helping to make Thanksgiving more affordable for its customers with deep discounts on turkeys, hams and other holiday must-haves at Winn-Dixie, ahead of its banners closing on Thanksgiving Day to enable employees to celebrate with their own families and friends.

Through Nov. 22, all Winn-Dixie stores are offering a Thanks-Winning holiday meal for less than $30 with everything needed to prepare a traditional Thanksgiving dinner at home. The meal consists of a 12-pound-or-under frozen Butterball Turkey and such Southeastern Grocers sides as Turkey Stuffing Mix, Yams Cut Sweet Potatoes, Canned Sweet Peas, Jellied Cranberry Sauce and Canned Green Beans, along with a 12-pack of Dinner Rolls and an 8-inch Pumpkin Pie from the bakery.

Additionally, through the New Year, Winn-Dixie has lowered prices on more than 150 staple items to help customers save more than 15% on average during its Holiday Down Down program. Discounted items are marked with a red hand on signs and tags throughout Winn-Dixie stores.

Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie customers can also shop online through each grocer’s respective rewards app or website for holiday essentials and have them delivered right to their doors in as little as two hours. Online customers receive the same in-store deals and promotions, and, for a limited time, orders of $35 or more will automatically receive free delivery.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S., with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Its banners include Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores. The company is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

11/08/2022

Major CPG Execs Join N!CK’S Board

Nicks logo

Dessert and snack brand N!CK’S has brought on a trio of high-level executives to help foster its expansion and future. The three new board members are independent industry experts who will contribute to the brand’s goal of empowering people to make better food choices while simultaneously indulging their cravings.

Founded in Sweden with U.S. offices in Los Angeles, N!CK'S is a food tech innovator that produces Swedish-style light ice cream and better-for-you snacks using a proprietary blend of sweeteners and exclusive patent-protected ingredients. The company raised $100 million in Series C funding last year.

[Read more: "Mission Produce Shares Sales, Marketing Changes"]

The new board members include the following professionals:

• Henry Karamanoukian most recently served as president of digital commerce, global and president of go-to-market operations for China at Procter & Gamble before retiring from the company in 2021. A 34-year P&G team member, he held leadership roles in several of P&G’s major markets across North America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. He currently shares his knowledge as a senior advisor for The Boston Consulting Group.

• Rebecca Messina was Uber's first global chief marketing officer. She also served as CMO at spirits company Beam Suntory and spent 22 years in marketing at The Coca-Cola Co. across several roles in North America, Europe, Australia and South America. Today, she is an advisor for McKinsey & Co. and serves on the Vive Organics, Outdoor Voices and Zico Coconut Water board.

• Rob Bellezza is the current COO at Curio Wellness. Before Curio, he held a variety of key supply roles at Unilever for 24 years, including stints as head of operations and manufacturing at Ben & Jerry's and the head of M&A integration at Unilever in North America.

"We are very excited to welcome Henry Karamanoukian, Rebecca Messina and Rob Bellezza to the board, who have already proven their impressive leadership skills that will help profitably grow our company," said Stefan Lagerqvist, CEO of N!CK'S. "As independent industry experts, each unique in their way, the entire team at N!CK'S is proud to have attracted this exceptional talent to the board, and we will only grow from here."

11/08/2022

Save Mart Rings in Holidays With Food Drive

The Save Mart Cos. is kicking off its holiday food drive. Starting Wed., Nov. 9, shoppers at Save Mart, Lucky and FoodMaxx banners in California and northern Nevada can take part in a register campaign benefiting area food banks.

The “Friends Feeding Friends” drive will continue through the end of the holiday season on Dec. 31. At checkout, participating customers can choose a bag worth $15 or $25 to be filled with grocery essentials. The tax-deductible contribution will be included on the receipt.

According to the food retailer, 100% of all donations will go toward area food relief efforts. “Our community food banks and local food pantries serve thousands of families and individuals in our neighborhoods each month and this holiday season we want to help end hunger close to home,” said Donovan Ford, SVP retail operations at The Save Mart Cos. “The compassionate support from our shoppers will go a long way to toward supporting our friends and neighbors during the holidays who are struggling with hunger and any difficulty with feeding their families.”

Based in Modesto, Calif., The Save Mart Cos. operates more than 200 retail stores under the banners of Save Mart, Lucky California and FoodMaxx. In addition to its retail operation, the company also operates SMART Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries, which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop, Calif., and the Sunnyside Farms dairy-processing plant in Turlock, Calif. Save Mart is No. 55 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America