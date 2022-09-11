Southeastern Grocers Inc. is helping to make Thanksgiving more affordable for its customers with deep discounts on turkeys, hams and other holiday must-haves at Winn-Dixie, ahead of its banners closing on Thanksgiving Day to enable employees to celebrate with their own families and friends.

Through Nov. 22, all Winn-Dixie stores are offering a Thanks-Winning holiday meal for less than $30 with everything needed to prepare a traditional Thanksgiving dinner at home. The meal consists of a 12-pound-or-under frozen Butterball Turkey and such Southeastern Grocers sides as Turkey Stuffing Mix, Yams Cut Sweet Potatoes, Canned Sweet Peas, Jellied Cranberry Sauce and Canned Green Beans, along with a 12-pack of Dinner Rolls and an 8-inch Pumpkin Pie from the bakery.

Additionally, through the New Year, Winn-Dixie has lowered prices on more than 150 staple items to help customers save more than 15% on average during its Holiday Down Down program. Discounted items are marked with a red hand on signs and tags throughout Winn-Dixie stores.

Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie customers can also shop online through each grocer’s respective rewards app or website for holiday essentials and have them delivered right to their doors in as little as two hours. Online customers receive the same in-store deals and promotions, and, for a limited time, orders of $35 or more will automatically receive free delivery.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S., with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serving communities throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Its banners include Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores. The company is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.