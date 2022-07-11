The Kroger Co. has officially opened new spoke facilities in San Antonio and Oklahoma City. Serving as last-mile cross-dock locations, the facilities will operate as a seamless extension of the regional fulfillment center in Dallas, enabling Kroger Delivery to provide services to more Texas shoppers and offering Oklahoma City residents a personalized digital online shopping experience.

“We are committed to delivering a fresh, convenient customer shopping experience with zero compromise on quality, selection, and affordability,” said Bill Bennett, Kroger VP and head of e-commerce. “From the personalized shopping experience, easy digital coupons, valuable fuel points, and fresh, high-quality products, to the refrigerated trucks [and] trained and uniformed drivers, we look forward to Oklahoma City and San Antonio customers enjoying all the benefits Kroger online shopping has to offer.”

Local shoppers will also be able to take advantage of the recently introduced Boost by Kroger annual membership program. For either $59 or $99 per year, Boost offers such benefits as unlimited free delivery on orders of $35 or more and two Fuel Points for every $1 spent on groceries and general merchandise purchases through Delivery, Pickup and in-stores. According to Kroger, membership can save customers an estimated $1,000-plus per year on fuel and grocery delivery.

The 67,000-square-foot spoke facility northeast of San Antonio will employ more than 160 full-time associates, while the 50,000-square-foot spoke facility north of I-35 Service Road in Oklahoma City is expected to employ up to 191 full-time associates.

Serving 60 million households annually nationwide through a digital shopping experience, and almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.