Timed near the observation of Veterans Day, The Kroger Co. is holding a virtual veteran and military family career expo on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 1 to 2 p.m. (EST). The event will make it easier and more convenient for veterans and their families to learn about career opportunities with the Kroger Family of Cos. and participate in one-on-one conversations about recruitment and hiring.

Potential employees can also hear from veteran leaders within Kroger, who will share their perspective on working for the company. One of those leaders is Cora R. Mauzy, a member of the Veteran's Associate Resource Group and Store Leader. "I am fortunate to work for an organization that values my military experience and leadership gained as a Captain in the U.S. Army," she said. "My experience coupled with great mentors have enabled me to advance with multiple promotions and national recognition as a Top Woman in Grocery (TWIG). I want all veterans to know that Kroger is a place where they can utilize their military experience to grow and advance in their career."

Kroger estimates that it has hired more than 50,000 veterans in the last decade. "Kroger is immensely grateful for our nation's veterans, service members and military families, and we continue to honor our heroes by offering a meaningful career for those who have served, including military families and beyond," said Tim Massa, Kroger's SVP and chief people officer. "We recognize the unique skills and experience our brave servicemen and women have to offer through their military experience, and we look forward to hiring our heroes and feeding their future."

Prospective associates may register for the Veteran Career Expo online.

