AI software development company Boom Interactive Inc. has teamed with the Basha family (pictured), former owners of Bashas’ Supermarkets, to bring its 3D design technology to the grocery and retail industries.

After selling Bashas’ to Raley’s in 2021, brothers Preston, Dalton and Brandon Basha created Tortuga Trading Co. with their two other siblings to invest in companies like Boom Interactive, with the aim of revitalizing the grocery industry. Tortuga is now building out the retail version of Boom Interactive’s flagship product, Bubbles, which is known as R3D, and will offer the software to its portfolio of retail partners.

“Boom Interactive’s technology is changing the way commercial developers construct and design their spaces and how brands display their goods,” said Brandon Basha. “We are honored to get our hands dirty to help this revolutionary platform blossom.”

Boom Interactive recently revealed a $5.5M SAFE Note investment as a precursor to a Series A round, to aid the company in building sales and marketing teams and launching more products that showcase the same technology as Bubbles.

”It wouldn’t have been possible to develop R3D so quickly if it wasn’t for the Bashas’ commitment and dedication to the technology and to the potential the software has in so many verticals, even beyond grocery and retail,” said Timber Barker, CEO and founder of Salt Lake City-based Boom Interactive. “When I met the Basha family, they made me feel like the fifth brother, and it was then I knew that this partnership was going to be paramount to the success of our collective vision for Boom.”

“Eventually, Boom’s technology will be able to create AI experiences for shoppers where they can shop from anywhere in the world through the metaverse,” noted Dalton Basha.