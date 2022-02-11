Rouses Markets has revealed plans to open its first store in Picayune, Miss. According to CEO Donny Rouse, the company has agreed to buy the River Ridge Shopping Center, where it plans to build the new 40,000-square-foot location.
The shopping center is at the corner of I-59 and Mississippi Highway 43 North, a high-traffic spot that also includes a CVS.
“We are very proud that Rouses Markets saw the value in locating in Picayune,” said the town’s mayor, Jim Luke. “My administration and I have been working toward this for a long time.”
“We are thrilled to be another step in moving Picayune forward,” added Donny Rouse, the third generation to run the business started by his grandfather Anthony J. Rouse Sr.
Work on the 4.4-acre site is scheduled to start in the first half of next year, with an anticipated opening in 2024. The new Picayune location, set to be the company’s fourth store in Mississippi, will employ about 200 people.
Rouses will also open new locations in North Baton Rouge, Lafayette and Houma, La., next year, bringing the family-owned and -operated company’s store total to 68.
The official supermarket of the New Orleans Saints, Thibodaux, La.-based Rouses operates 64 stores in three states and has more than 7,000 associates. With its CVS Pharmacy subsidiary operating almost 10,000 locations nationwide, Woonsocket, R.I.-based CVS Health is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.