The Save Mart Cos. has hired Tamara Pattison to serve in the newly created role of SVP, chief digital officer. Pattison has been tapped to further enhance the grocer’s opportunities for emerging digital technologies and e-commerce strategies.

Prior to joining Save Mart, Pattison worked for DemandTec, Yahoo!, Albertsons Cos., Beverages & More, and other companies. She most recently worked for AAA Northern California as the director of A3Ventures, the innovation lab and capital investment arm of the organization.

“Ongoing digital transformation to serve our shoppers and fulfill their needs with innovative and affordable solutions continues to be at the forefront of our strategic objectives,” said Shane Sampson, executive chairman of the board for Save Mart. “With over 20 years of extensive industry experience building and leading diverse teams to develop innovative programs, Tamara is an accomplished leader and I am thrilled to have her leading our digital and e-commerce experience.”

Based in Modesto, Calif., The Save Mart Cos. operates more than 200 retail stores under the banners of Save Mart, Lucky California and FoodMaxx. In addition to its retail operation, the company also operates SMART Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries, which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop, Calif., and the Sunnyside Farms dairy-processing plant in Turlock, Calif. Save Mart is No. 55 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.