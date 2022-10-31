Appealing to consumers shellshocked by high food prices, Lidl US is touting its Thanksgiving meal essentials that can feed groups of 10 or less than $30.

The grocer highlighted budget-friendly prices for several holiday dinner staples, including a frozen turkey that sells for 49 cents a pound via Lidl’s free loyalty program. The suggested Thanksgiving bundle also includes a 16-oz. package of fresh peas, 12-oz. bag of fresh cranberries, whole celery stalk, 16-oz. bag of baby carrots, 3-lb. bag of sweet potatoes, pint of heavy whipping cream, three 8-oz. packages of turkey stuffing mix, 12-count package of Hawaiian dinner rolls, pumpkin pie mix and two pie crusts.

Lidl curated the special Thanksgiving basket based on items chosen by the American Farm Bureau Foundation’s (AFB) annual Thanksgiving dinner cost survey. Last year’s AFB data pointed to a $53 average grocery bill for traditional Thanksgiving items.

"Even as grocery prices rise nationally, shoppers can rely on Lidl for the best deal to feed their family this holiday season," said Stefan Schwarz, chief product officer for Lidl US. "We are proud to offer shoppers at Lidl a delicious Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixings for less than $30. We hope our low prices give families some financial relief as they come together this holiday season."

Neckarsulm, Germany-based Lidl operates around 11,550 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing more than 341,000 employees globally. With U.S. headquarters in Arlington, Va., the grocer operates about 170 stores in nine East Coast states. Lidl US is No. 89 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.