Faster grocery delivery is coming to The Save Mart Cos. thanks to a new partnership with Amazon. Two-hour delivery is now available through two Save Mart stores in California’s Central Valley, with more stores to be added in the near future.

Customers can order Save Mart grocery delivery through the Amazon app or at amazon.com/savemart, starting at $4.99 for Amazon Prime members. The retailers are celebrating the partnership with a limited-time special offer of 15% off orders over $50 for first-time customers.

“The Amazon partnership represents The Save Mart Cos.’ ongoing digital transformation to serve our shoppers and fulfill their needs with innovative and affordable solutions,” said Tamara Pattison, SVP, chief digital officer, Save Mart.

Continued Pattison: “We are proud of Save Mart’s reputation of exceptional quality fresh and local produce and meat and seafood all at low prices the shopper needs more than ever. We are committed to enhancing the personalization of our customers’ shopping experience across all of our stores including Lucky and FoodMaxx.”

Based in Modesto, Calif., The Save Mart Cos. operates more than 200 retail stores under the banners of Save Mart, Lucky California and FoodMaxx. In addition to its retail operation, the company also operates SMART Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries, which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop, Calif., and the Sunnyside Farms dairy-processing plant in Turlock, Calif. Save Mart is No. 55 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100.