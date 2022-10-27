Advertisement

News Briefs

10/27/2022

H-E-B to Open Location in Fort Worth

Continuing its expansion in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) Metroplex, Texas-based H-E-B has revealed plans to open a new location at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and North Riverside Drive. The store, which is on the northern edge of Fort Worth, builds on the company’s longstanding presence in the area and reinforces its commitment to serve more customers in this growing part of the Lone Star State. This H-E-B joins two Central Market locations, which have served Tarrant County for more than two decades.

Additional details will be shared at the store’s groundbreaking, which will take place on Nov. 16.  

The grocer opened the doors to its first H-E-B store in the DFW Metroplex last month in Frisco. The company hopes to serve even more of the Metroplex in the future.

The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 420 stores and 145,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The company is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG has also named H-E-B a 2022 Super Regional

10/27/2022

Harbor Foodservice Buys NW Foodservice Distribution

Independent distributor Harbor Foodservice has acquired NW Foodservice Distribution Inc., a broadline foodservice distributor servicing southwest Washington and northwest Oregon. The move to acquire NW Foodservice continues Harbor Foodservice’s long-term strategy to grow its presence throughout the Pacific Northwest.

“Joining forces with the NW Foodservice team represents the perfect addition of like-minded team members driven to provide the highest level of products and service to their customers,” noted Kevin Pribilsky, president of Kent, Wash.-based Harbor. “Their proven track record in being a local solution to restaurants and convenience stores bolsters Harbor’s efforts to provide a trusted independent local option to the communities we serve.”

Added Michael Donaldson, president of Longview, Wash.-based NW Foodservice: “Joining the Harbor Foodservice team allows us to still be family-owned, to still be local, and to still provide the inspired customer service experience that our customers have known and loved for the last 68 years.”

With more than $1.5 billion of collective purchasing power, Harbor and NW Foodservice are well placed to offer competitive programs to customers while generating strong returns to reinvest in facilities, technology and innovative solutions for customers.

The largest independent distributor in the west, fourth-generation family-owned Harbor now serves more than 8,000 restaurants, convenience stores, independent grocers and quick-serve restaurants with a wide variety of local and national-brand products.

10/26/2022

Harps’ Eskews Honored With NGA’s Pinnacle PAC Award

The National Grocers Association (NGA) has presented Karen and Kim Eskew, of Springdale, Ark.-based Harps Food Stores, with the Thomas F. Wenning Pinnacle PAC Award. The honor, bestowed during NGA’s Executive Conference & Public Policy Summit, recognizes the Eskews’ years of service to the independent grocery industry in government advocacy. 

“Karen and Kim are longtime supporters of NGA’s Grocers PAC, an essential component to our efforts in fighting for policies that help independent grocery stores compete against their larger competitors,” said Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based NGA. “From hosting congressional store tours to attending congressional meetings in Washington, their service to our industry has been invaluable. NGA is only as strong as our members, and Karen and Kim are the backbone of NGA’s government advocacy.” 

The Pinnacle PAC Award was established in 2014 in honor of Tom Wenning, retired NGA EVP and general counsel, for his years of service to the association and the independent grocery industry.

“Karen and Kim are strong advocates for independent grocers in Arkansas and across the United States, working tirelessly to advocate for policies that create a level playing field for community grocers,” noted Christopher Jones, NGA SVP of government relations and counsel. “They have both made countless trips to Washington, D.C., for events like Day in Washington, where they have met with members of Congress to advocate for policies that benefit independent grocers. I’m grateful for their leadership in the Grocers PAC and NGA.” 

During its event, NGA has also given awards to Michael Ridenour, former head of industry relations and sale operations at Chicago-basedKraft Heinz Co., and Zulema Wiscovitch, co-CEO of Port Washington, N.Y.-basedAssociated Supermarket Group (ASG).

10/26/2022

Southeastern Grocers Launches E-Comm Services at Winn-Dixie, Harveys

To improve omnichannel shopping at its Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket banners, parent company Southeastern Grocers, Inc. is officially rolling out a new e-commerce service. Customers at those banners can now shop online for delivery in as little as two hours and enjoy the same deals as they would in store for a minimal $9 delivery fee.

Southeastern Grocers worked with various technology partners to offer the enhanced e-comm service to shoppers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. One of those partners is DoorDash, which will fulfill delivery orders through its white label fulfillment program, DoorDash Drive.

“We are excited to introduce our new online shopping and grocery delivery service to our Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket customers. At Southeastern Grocers, we prioritize our people – associates and customers alike – and aim to offer products and services that better their lives and stretch their wallets. This innovative online shopping feature is an extension of shopping our local stores, offering the same promotions and savings they will find in store,” said Andrew Nadin, Southeastern Grocers' chief customer and digital officer.  

To mark the debut of the new delivery service to Winn-Dixie and Harveys stores, the company is offering free delivery for a limited time to shoppers who buy $35 or more in grocers. Southeastern Grocers also confirmed that it is expanding delivery to Fresco y Más customers and introducing curbside pickup in Winn-Dixie, Harveys Supermarket and Fresco y Más stores in early 2023.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S., with grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies. The company is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

10/26/2022

Walmart Health to Open 16 Florida Facilities

Walmart Health has revealed plans to bring more accessible, convenient, and affordable health care to Florida with 16 new health centers, which are slated to open by fall 2023. The centers will be located in Hudson, Jacksonville (three), Kissimmee, Lutz, New Port Richey, Ocoee, Orlando (three), Pinellas Park, Plant City, St. Petersburg, Winter Garden and Zephyrhills.

“As the population in Florida continues to grow at more than double the rate of the rest of the United States, so does the need to increase access to quality health care,” noted Dr. David Carmouche, SVP, omnichannel care offerings at Walmart. “With these 16 new Walmart Health centers across the state, even more Floridians will have easy access to a wide range of high-quality health services at convenient hours and easy-to-understand prices.”

The new state-of-the-art facilities, located alongside Walmart Supercenters, will provide a range of health care services seven days a week in one convenient location. These services, which may vary by location, include primary care, labs, X-ray and EKG, behavioral health, dental, hearing, select specialty services and community health.

Walmart Health’s first six locations in Florida opened this year. The new sites will bring the total footprint to 22 centers across the Sunshine State. Walmart has 387 retail units and employs 120,954 associates in Florida. 

First launched in 2019, Walmart Health currently has 32 locations in Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois and Texas. Beginning in January 2023, select centers in Florida and Georgia will also offer comprehensive value-based care to certain Medicare Advantage patients, as part of a recent collaboration between Walmart and UnitedHealth Group.

Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

10/26/2022

Choice Market Opens Cashierless Store in Colorado

Choice Market has opened a location at The University of Colorado (UC) Anschutz Medical Campus, in Aurora, Colo. The convenience operator’s inaugural Mini-Mart will be open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

The Mini-Mart concept, which leverages AI and vision systems to a enable checkout-free experience, offers fresh meals, locally sourced groceries and everyday staples. The store also includes Choice’s Central, a Latin Fusion kitchen serving freshly made tacos, burritos and salads made on-site, available Monday through Friday. According to Choice, it’s the first autonomous store in the U.S. to open in a health care setting. 

Choice’s shopping experience is powered by Choice Now, a frictionless shopping technology that allows customers to enter their payment information on the Choice app, select their items for purchase and leave. AI-powered ceiling cameras determine what customers have bought and automatically send an e-receipt to their phone. As well as allowing the customers to shop, the app provides access to the Choice Rewards Program.

“Our decision to open at CU Anschutz highlights Choice’s commitment to provide fresh and healthy food to those that need it most,” noted Mike Fogarty, founder and CEO of Denver-based Choice, which operates three other locations in the Mile High City. “The medical community and CU students work tirelessly to serve the greater Denver community. We couldn’t be more excited to provide these time-strapped first responders, students, patients and their families with high-quality groceries and fresh meals 24x7x365.” 