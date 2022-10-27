Continuing its expansion in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) Metroplex, Texas-based H-E-B has revealed plans to open a new location at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and North Riverside Drive. The store, which is on the northern edge of Fort Worth, builds on the company’s longstanding presence in the area and reinforces its commitment to serve more customers in this growing part of the Lone Star State. This H-E-B joins two Central Market locations, which have served Tarrant County for more than two decades.

Additional details will be shared at the store’s groundbreaking, which will take place on Nov. 16.

The grocer opened the doors to its first H-E-B store in the DFW Metroplex last month in Frisco. The company hopes to serve even more of the Metroplex in the future.

The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 420 stores and 145,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The company is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG has also named H-E-B a 2022 Super Regional.