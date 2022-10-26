The National Grocers Association (NGA) has presented Karen and Kim Eskew, of Springdale, Ark.-based Harps Food Stores, with the Thomas F. Wenning Pinnacle PAC Award. The honor, bestowed during NGA’s Executive Conference & Public Policy Summit, recognizes the Eskews’ years of service to the independent grocery industry in government advocacy.

“Karen and Kim are longtime supporters of NGA’s Grocers PAC, an essential component to our efforts in fighting for policies that help independent grocery stores compete against their larger competitors,” said Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based NGA. “From hosting congressional store tours to attending congressional meetings in Washington, their service to our industry has been invaluable. NGA is only as strong as our members, and Karen and Kim are the backbone of NGA’s government advocacy.”

The Pinnacle PAC Award was established in 2014 in honor of Tom Wenning, retired NGA EVP and general counsel, for his years of service to the association and the independent grocery industry.

“Karen and Kim are strong advocates for independent grocers in Arkansas and across the United States, working tirelessly to advocate for policies that create a level playing field for community grocers,” noted Christopher Jones, NGA SVP of government relations and counsel. “They have both made countless trips to Washington, D.C., for events like Day in Washington, where they have met with members of Congress to advocate for policies that benefit independent grocers. I’m grateful for their leadership in the Grocers PAC and NGA.”

During its event, NGA has also given awards to Michael Ridenour, former head of industry relations and sale operations at Chicago-basedKraft Heinz Co., and Zulema Wiscovitch, co-CEO of Port Washington, N.Y.-basedAssociated Supermarket Group (ASG).